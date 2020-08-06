Alicia Keys to produce a romantic comedy for Netflix

Alicia Keys Is Teaming Up With E.L.F. Beauty Brand



Alicia Keys and cosmetic brand E.L.F. are pairing up to offer a new beauty line. The award-winning singer-songwriter is teaming up with the cosmetics company for a new skin-care line. According to Allure, the new venture will be a full-blown "lifestyle beauty brand". Kory Marchisotto, E.L.F.'s chief marketing officer says Keys is iconic and inspirational. The brand will offer dermatologist-developed cruelty-free products. The new line is expected to launch sometime in 2021.

