Alicia Keys to produce a romantic comedy for Netflix

Alicia Keys and cosmetic brand E.L.F. are pairing up to offer a new beauty line. The award-winning singer-songwriter is teaming up with the cosmetics company for a new skin-care line. According to Allure, the new venture will be a full-blown "lifestyle beauty brand". Kory Marchisotto, E.L.F.'s chief marketing officer says Keys is iconic and inspirational. The brand will offer dermatologist-developed cruelty-free products. The new line is expected to launch sometime in 2021.
Stars of Netflix's science-fiction drama Cargo, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, talk to Hindustan Times about following director Arati Kadav's vision, and how they want to be remembered when they're gone.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:49Published
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed, directed by Mark Steven Johnson. It stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham, Damon Wayans Jr., Jed Rees, Lisa Durupt,..