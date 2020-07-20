Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day

Williamson defends ‘triple lock’ on A-level results day

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson defends the government’s late change to the exam results system, saying that the ‘triple lock’ is there for students who “do not get the grade that they truly deserve”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson British Conservative politician

A-level results day: Gavin Williamson admits bright pupils risk being penalised as 'fiasco' fears grow

 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has admitted high performing pupils risk being penalised by this year's A-level system as fears grow of chaos as students..
Independent
Williamson defends exam grade system change [Video]

Williamson defends exam grade system change

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s late change to the school exam results system, saying, “I won’t apologise for the fact that we want to make these changes because we do believe they will benefit young people”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published

Health minister warns data on coronavirus in schools is incomplete after Gavin Williamson says it shows 'little evidence' of transmission

 'I haven't seen the final results of that and I don't think anyone else has,' says Edward Argar
Independent
Williamson 'incredibly hopeful' that vaccine will work [Video]

Williamson 'incredibly hopeful' that vaccine will work

Education secretary Gavin Williamson says that the new vaccine that is to be put on trial today is one of the most advanced in the world. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15 [Video]

Bengaluru violence: Section 144 to remain in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till Aug 15

Section 144 to be remained in Bengaluru's areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15. Section 144 disallows gathering of four or more people at a place.On August 11 night, in Bengaluru city an angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivas. They also damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas over a derogatory Facebook post. At least three people died in the violence. 60 police personnel were injured during the incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Facebook Will Urge Voting by Mail as Trump Attacks Method

 The voter information hub, on Facebook and Instagram, will feature prompts to vote and reminders of key election deadlines.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Triple lock' system announced for 2020 A-Level results - what you need to know

'Triple lock' system announced for 2020 A-Level results - what you need to know Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced last minute changes for A-Level and GCSE results in...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Tweets about this

OgbuIfeanyi11

Ogbu Ifeanyi RT @itvnews: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exam system is 'robust' and 'fair' but defends his 'triple lock' plans https://t.co/… 15 hours ago

itvnews

ITV News Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exam system is 'robust' and 'fair' but defends his 'triple lock' plans https://t.co/e1tNCYjPOu 15 hours ago