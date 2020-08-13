'Tax system should be seamless, painless & faceless': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled faceless tax scrutiny and appeal and urged people to pay their taxes and contribute to nation building.

Launching the platform 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest', PM Modi said faceless appeals will begin across the country from September 25.

Asking people to pay taxes due to them, Modi said while it is the responsibility of tax officers to deal with taxpayers with dignity, people should also consider paying taxes as their responsibility.

PM Modi said that his government has always laid emphasis on minimum government and maximum governance and added that such measures are paying off.

He said that policies now need to be people centric and public friendly.

PM Modi added that India's taxpayers will now be able to experience fairness and fearlessness with regard to taxation and said that this is New India's new governance model.

PM Modi said that the announcements will make our tax system seamless, painless & faceless and many more would voluntarily come forward to pay their taxes.

