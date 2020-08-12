Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue
Protesters in Minsk, Belarus have continued to show solidarity during the recent clashes in the wake of the contentious presidential election.
Footage from August 13 shows scores of demonstrators wielding white flowers as a sign of solidarity with those protesting against Alexander Lukashenko's election win.
Lukashenko's victory has been heavily disputed prompting protests and demonstrations across the country.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend