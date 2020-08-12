Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue

Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue

Protesters in Minsk, Belarus have continued to show solidarity during the recent clashes in the wake of the contentious presidential election.

Footage from August 13 shows scores of demonstrators wielding white flowers as a sign of solidarity with those protesting against Alexander Lukashenko's election win.

Lukashenko's victory has been heavily disputed prompting protests and demonstrations across the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Maidan veterans see echoes of Ukraine uprising in Belarus

Ukrainians who fought in the Maidan uprising have expressed solidarity with protesters in Belarus....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this