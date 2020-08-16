Thousands in Belarus join anti-government protest outside state TV offices

Thousands of Belarusians gathered outside the offices of the state TV channel in Minsk on Saturday (August 15th) to demand full coverage of the protests against the disputed presidential election.

Opposition supporters outside the building in Minsk held banners with signs reading "show people the truth." On election day, Belarusian state channels aired the voices of Lukashenko supporters and did not cover the demonstrations.

State TV later showed footage of violence to blame protesters and warn people not to participate.

Several journalists have resigned over the coverage.