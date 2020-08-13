US Government Silents As Anti-Vaxxers Spread Lies

Anti-vaxxers are reportedly flooding social media with lies about the upcoming coronavirus vaccine.

According to CNN, some of the untruths include that it contains monkey brains and that it's a CIA plot to take over the world.

The U.S. government's multi-billion-dollar vaccine effort has yet to come up with a plan to counteract the propaganda.

"We haven't done a good job of getting [coronavirus vaccine] information out there." Dr.