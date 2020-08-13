Global  
 

Palin's Hopes For Harris

On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate.

It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party ticket.

In 2008, Alaska governor Sarah Palin was named John McCain's VP on the Republican party's ticket.

Republicans quickly slammed the media for what they called "sexist" coverage of Palin.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Palin reflected on how she was treated.

She said that she hopes the media and political analysts treat Harris better than they treated her.

"I hope that the media will treat her candidacy not as personally rough as they treated mine."

