Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up Again?

Sofia Richie reportedly back with Scott DisickModel Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick are reportedly back together following their break-up in May.
Scott Disick e Sofia Richie reatam namoroOs pombinhos tinham terminado o romance de quase três anos em maio, mas, agora, decidiram dar uma segunda chance ao relacionamento
Scott Disick und Sofia Richie sind wieder zusammenDie Stars können einfach nicht voneinander lassen. Nach ihrer Trennung bändeln sie schon zwei Monate später wieder miteinander an.