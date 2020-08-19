Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are 'no longer speaking'

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again



Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits on their on/off romance - and this time, it's thought to be for good Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 hour ago

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split for good



On again, off again couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split for good. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 13 hours ago