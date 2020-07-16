|
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again
Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits on their on/off romance - and this time, it's thought to be for good
|
|
Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak
Scott Disick has turned on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the story.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
|
|
A source is speaking out about where things stand between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie at the...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
|
A short-lived reunion. E! News has learned that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially broken...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com
|
|
