Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

Israel, United Arab Emirates reach historic deal

[NFA] Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement the Trump administration helped broker.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

[U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:] "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations…” Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states, a move that reshapes the political landscape of the Middle East.

Under the agreement, which the Trump administration helped broker, Israel has agreed to suspend plans to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

The deal also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the U.S. view as the main threat in the conflict-ridden region.

The two states will exchange embassies and ambassadors and meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications and other issues.

[TRUMP:] “I hosted a very special call with two friends…” The agreement was sealed in a phone call on Thursday between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

In a statement, the crown prince stressed that the agreement would stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories, which Israel has said was waiting for approval from Washington.

But Netanyahu in a speech later on Thursday said annexing parts of the West Bank - territory Palestinians seek for their own state - was still on the table, and that the Trump administration asked Israel to “temporarily” suspend doing so in order that Thursday’s peace deal be reached.

When asked by a reporter how long is “temporary”, Trump senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who worked on the deal, said this: “Somewhere between a long time and a short time – that’s what temporary means.” Trump told reporters similar deals are being discussed with other countries in the region.

“And I think you’ll be seeing some very exciting things, including ultimately with the Palestinians, I think that's going to be happening at some point.” The agreement, to be known as the Abraham Accord, gives Trump a foreign policy success as he seeks re-election in November.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed to DNC delegates, indicate Biden chose Harris because she's popular with suburban women. According to the documents, Harris has also shown 'she can take on President Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference

 The president is trying to make the case that his administration has performed well in responding to the pandemic.
CBS News

Trump campaign adviser floats false theory about Harris' eligibility

 The dean of Berkeley Law School, a constitutional law expert, called the notion that Harris is ineligible "a truly silly argument."
CBS News

One of the most reliable indicators of reelection looks ominous for Trump

 An election forecaster's model relying on this single economic data point would have correctly predicted the winner of all 11 elections with an incumbent..
CBS News

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Hamas: Israel-UAE deal a 'stab in back of Palestinians' [Video]

Hamas: Israel-UAE deal a 'stab in back of Palestinians'

US President Donald Trump has announced the full normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 13:23Published
Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties [Video]

Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

US President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel willestablish diplomatic ties in a deal halting planned annexation of occupiedland sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Trump announces historic peace deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates

 President Trump announced a historic agreement today to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. CBS News White House correspondent Ben..
CBS News

Potential impact of Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement

 President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a peace agreement to normalize diplomatic relations. Newsday columnist Dan Raviv,..
CBS News

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Hezbollah

 Hezbollah's movement gained momentum in Lebanon after an Israeli retaliation against the organization produced a massacre of innocent Lebanese civilians. Who and..
CBS News

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expresses solidarity with PM Modi over Kerala plane crash, floods

 Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed solidarity with PM Modi over the tragic plane crash in Kerala.
DNA

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

America's Arabs

 In the aftermath of 9/11, Ed Bradley reports on how the residents of Dearborn, Mich. -- one of the biggest Arab communities outside of the Middle East -- have..
CBS News

Islamic State, declared defeated by Trump, is regrouping in west Syria, U.S. commander says

 WASHINGTON — Elements of the Islamic State group are working to rebuild in western Syria, where the U.S. has little visibility or presence, the top U.S...
WorldNews

France’s strategy for the Middle East lacks direction and clarity

 Over the last three years, French President Emmanuel Macron has been an active participant in the Middle East. Under his leadership, France regularly leads..
WorldNews

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Jared Kushner Doesn't Deny Election Talk During Kanye West Meeting

 Jared Kushner says he talked with his good buddy Kanye West about lots of things during their infamous pow wow ... and he's not denying they discussed the 2020..
TMZ.com
Kushner: Meeting with Kanye 'friendly discussion' [Video]

Kushner: Meeting with Kanye 'friendly discussion'

White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed on Thursday that he had met recently with entertainer Kanye West, who is seeking to get his name on ballots for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Kanye West Met with Jared Kushner in Colorado, Trump Tie to His Campaign?

 Kanye West met with President Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer, Jared Kushner, last week -- the strongest indication yet Trump's administration might..
TMZ.com
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never done. But according to CNN, delaying the election is something President Donald Trump's team has been hinting at for quite some time. Last May, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was asked by Time magazine if he was willing to "commit that the elections will happen on November third.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:57Published

Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel

If Israel Did Not Cause Beirut's Explosion, They Sure Had A Plan To Exploit It

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On hearing reports of the deadly explosions that rocked Beirut on August 4, 2020, Lebanon’s President Michel..
WorldNews

Netanyahu blames Washington for stalled West Bank annexation, says Trump ‘busy with other things’

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed frustration over stalled plans to annex the West Bank, blaming the hold-up on Washington’s reluctance..
WorldNews

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah after Israeli strike in Syria

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and others after Israeli forces said they..
WorldNews
Thousands protest across Israel [Video]

Thousands protest across Israel

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night (August 1) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and against his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Trump's UK envoy made 'insensitive' remarks -report [Video]

Trump's UK envoy made 'insensitive' remarks -report

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published
Google turns Androids into earthquake sensors [Video]

Google turns Androids into earthquake sensors

Google’s Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions of users precious seconds of warning of a tremor nearby, with an alerting feature first rolling out in California. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

With Trump's help, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reach historic deal to normalize relations

Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to areas of the West Bank that...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •FT.com


Israel's Netanyahu hails deal with UAE as 'historic'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday a US-brokered deal between Israel and the United...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Israel hails UAE deal as 'historic moment for peace' but Palestinians 'blindsided'

The deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates aims to fully normalise relations after decades...
SBS - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

Marbahr16

Mark Bahrenfuss RT @Schpiel_Tweets: Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a peace agreement on Thursday to begin the process of normalizing relations… 2 seconds ago

MAC17_71

MAC 🇺🇸 RT @realDonaldTrump: HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! 3 seconds ago

Maria28647113

Maria RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump delivers a statement from the Oval Office: "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates… 5 seconds ago

johnrho22373087

john rhodes RT @ScottPresler: The number 1 story in the world should be that President @realDonaldTrump just brokered a peace deal between Israel & the… 5 seconds ago

psforsure

Paulie RT @w_terrence: What President @realDonaldTrump did today was unbelievable. He brokered a peace deal between Israel & the United Arab Emir… 6 seconds ago

jackiesaul

js @mitchellreports @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of Presiden… https://t.co/w2hbNtWGAm 7 seconds ago

nukupoka0308

ぬくぽか RT @realDonaldTrump: Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/oVyjLxf0jd 8 seconds ago

LoriBlaney

Proud Deplorable RT @ReneeCarrollAZ: @realDonaldTrump Announces Historic Peace Deal Between Isreal, United Arab Emirates https://t.co/nocF9vGvu0 "It wouldn… 8 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE [Video]

President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest news out of the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published
Pres. Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And UAE [Video]

Pres. Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between Israel And UAE

President Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates Thursday that will usher in the "full normalization of relations" between the nations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
White House Announces Israel-UAE Diplomatic Relations [Video]

White House Announces Israel-UAE Diplomatic Relations

The White House says Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a land deal.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published