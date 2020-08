Todd Fuhrman: If Dallas wins the NFC East, it'd be hard not to consider Dak Prescott for MVP

Dak Prescott seems happy to be continuing his career with the Dallas Cowboys, despite his franchise tag.

With a healthy Dak, a new coach in Mike McCarthy, and a steadily improving defensive line, Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Dak's MVP chances if the Cowboys win the NFC East.