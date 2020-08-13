Countdown to Kickoff: Bosse

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago

The bosse football team has not had the best of luck in recent years.

Since 2018..

The bulldogs have only won four games..

But a change of leadership has bosse sailing toward a bright future.

Last season is one that the bosse football team would like to forget, the bulldogs posted a 2-8 mark but now they are ready to turn the page to 2020.

Potential, definitely a lot of potential on the field.

In previous years before, just knowing that there was a winning mindset in this building throughout the basketball program and the culture that they built over there and just believing with some of the same mindset brought to this side that we could achieve some of the same things.

We have to be more disciplined and motivated to win.

We have to stay with it in the second half as we do in the first and push ourselves all the way to the end.

The team believes there is a reason for hope.

This past off-season, the school hired a local face to take over the head coaching position, former kwc panther, demarcus ganaway.

I was really excited.

I know that coach ganaway comes from a winning program being that he was at ben davis and he played in the nfl for a little bit so i know he knows how to win and i know he'll push us.

He comes from indianapolis ben davis, thats a successful program and seeing that they're winners over there and he knows how to win games and it's accustomed there.

Bosse is ready to put its foot on the pedal offensively as the bulldogs return 5 players with starting experience from last year's unit.

It's big when it comes to just experience, but at the same time, everything is new for them.

Our structure, our culture the things that we preach and the way we do things it's all new for them.

So it's been slow to start but we're taking baby steps and with everything going on, we're just focusing on being safe and accountable.

I have a connection with those guys and i know that they'll lead this team and i'm trying to make a connection with the young guys that are coming up to play varsity and if we do that and we click, we'll be good.

Those starters, they're good, they know how to play and they're also leaders so, they'll play the role, they'll teach others how to play.

Tonight - at this point we are all used to hearing about social distancing - and seeing signs everywhere we go.

Researchers are now conducting new studies about whether - six feet is enough distance to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Saying that knowledge of the virus continue to evolve.

:"there's nothing magical about the three-foot rule, the six- foot rule.

Those are guidelines and those are guidelines based on observations that people made in clinical settings."

"when you have very tiny particles, past a certain point, they don't follow the normal rules of physics.

So, these tiny particles can stay adrift.

They can float in the air for long periods of time further study shows very small covid-19