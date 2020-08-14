Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported.

Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least 9,000 cases by March 9, when the city implemented lockdown measures.

Of these, thousands likely involved children.

As COVID-19 was initially unknown, cases were misdiagnosed as influenza.

At the time, Gizmodo reports there were fewer than 200 cases reported in the state as a whole.

The University of Texas at Austin researchers also estimate that people may have been spreading the virus in Seattle as early as Christmas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It: https://t.co/4hGT0qXD2y #University 2 days ago