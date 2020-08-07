Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stipe Miocic Stipe Miocic American mixed martial arts fighter

Miocic, Cormier face off for first time before trilogy bout

 Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are chomping at the bit to settle their trilogy, as was evident during Thursday's UFC 252 news conference.
USATODAY.com

UFC's Daniel Cormier Living and Training In Bubble to Protect Pregnant Wife

 GOOD NEWS -- Daniel Cormier just revealed his wife is 7.5 months pregnant!!! And, to keep her safe, DC says he's been training for his rematch with Stipe Miocic..
TMZ.com

Daniel Cormier Daniel Cormier American Olympic wrestler and mixed martial artist


UFC 252 UFC 252 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miocic, Cormier make weight for trilogy fight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier both weighed in successfully for...
ESPN - Published

UFC 252 -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3: Fight card, date, odds, start time, location

The trilogy fight between Miocic and Cormier may determine the greatest heavyweight in UFC history
CBS Sports - Published

UFC 252: Daniel Cormier posts video showing dramatic weight loss from workout for trilogy fight vs Stipe Miocic

This Saturday, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will complete their trilogy. The pair will clash for...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

MMA_News

MMA News Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 https://t.co/2qskcVmalh 12 hours ago

parviziskender

Parviz Iskenderov RT @fightmag: Ahead of #UFC252 trilogy fight @stipemiocic and @dc_mma will come face to face at the press conference ⤵️ https://t.co/sqbnFn… 4 days ago

fightmag

FIGHTMAG Ahead of #UFC252 trilogy fight @stipemiocic and @dc_mma will come face to face at the press conference ⤵️ https://t.co/sqbnFnFKaM 4 days ago