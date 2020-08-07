Brian Cox was early coronavirus survivor
Brian Cox unknowingly overcame a battle with COVID-19 months before the coronavirus officially became a pandemic.
Brian Cox On His COVID-19 Experience, COVID-19 Test Center Opens at Disney World & More | THR News'Succession' star Brian Cox has opened up about his personal experience with COVID-19 after revealing he'd contracted the coronavirus months ago but didn't feel "anything."
