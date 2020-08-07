Brian Cox was early coronavirus survivor Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Brian Cox was early coronavirus survivor Brian Cox unknowingly overcame a battle with COVID-19 months before the coronavirus officially became a pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Brian Cox (physicist) English physicist and former musician Brian Cox On His COVID-19 Experience, COVID-19 Test Center Opens at Disney World & More | THR News



'Succession' star Brian Cox has opened up about his personal experience with COVID-19 after revealing he'd contracted the coronavirus months ago but didn't feel "anything." Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like