Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%.

Year to date, Applied Materials registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu (BIDU), trading down 6.4%.

Baidu is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.

Om (JD), trading down 1.4%, and Moderna (MRNA), trading up 2.3% on the day.




