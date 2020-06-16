Daily Dividend Report: MMM, FDX, DOW, YUM, PH

Global  
 

The 3M Board of Directors (MMM) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the third quarter of 2020.

The dividend is payable September 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020.

FedEx Corp.

(FDX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corp.

Common stock.

The dividend is payable October 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

Dow (DOW) has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020.

Yum!

Brands (YUM) declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock.

The quarterly dividend will be distributed September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2020.

Parker Hannifin (PH) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2020.

The dividend is payable September 11, 2020.




