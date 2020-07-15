Marine Biologist Breaks Down Shark Attack Scenes from Movies

Marine Biologist Melissa Marquez breaks down shark attack scenes from movies, including 'Jaws,' 'Deep Blue Sea,' 'The Meg,' 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life,' 'Couples Retreat,' '47 Meters Down: Uncaged,' 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' and 'The Shallows.'



Related videos from verified sources Lacrosse Players Break Down Lacrosse Scenes from Movies



Premiere Lacrosse League players Paul Rabil and Kyle Harrison break down lacrosse scenes from movies, including 'American Pie,' 'Mean Girls,' 'The Grizzlies,' 'Crooked Arrows,' 'Teen Wolf' and 'A.. Credit: GQ Duration: 31:22 Published 1 week ago Marine Scientist Reviews Shark Attack Scenes, from 'Jaws' to 'Open Water'



Marine and environmental scientist April Boyle reviews shark attack scenes from films including 'Jaws,' 'Deep Blue Sea,' 'Finding Nemo,' 'Couples Retreat,' 'The Meg,' 'Baywatch,' 'The Shallows,' 'Open.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 22:18 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Exact Moments Movies Got Bad



These horrible movie moments were responsible for more than just eye rolls. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that went completely downhill after one particularly infamous scene. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 17:00 Published on July 15, 2020