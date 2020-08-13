Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News

Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News

Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, John Legend and Billy Porter are just a few of the A-listers who will perform during next week's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democratic National Convention 2020 - Performers List Revealed!

John Legend and Billie Eilish will be hitting the stage. The Chicks and Common will also be among the...
Just Jared - Published

Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform at Democratic National Convention

Billie Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform at a star-studded...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerFOXNews.com


Star-studded entertainment lineup set for Democratic convention

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

ReggieColeman14

ColeWorld RT @cmarinucci: Common, Billie Eilish, John Legend among Dem convention musical acts https://t.co/bVLu4q5j44 via @politico 5 minutes ago

bitchesghostin

sarah RT @PopCrave: The Democratic National Convention announce some of the performers for next week's four-day event 🗳: • Leon Bridges • The Ch… 5 minutes ago

euesquerdopoc

cadelinha da JHUD RT @DemConvention: RT if you can't wait to watch these amazing performers at the #DemConvention next week! @billieeilish @johnlegend @mag… 8 minutes ago

Karlistheone

Karl RT @politico: • Common • Billie Eilish • The Chicks • John Legend • Billy Porter • Jennifer Hudson • Maggie Rogers These are just some of… 10 minutes ago

thesoulprincess

The Princess of Soul RT @RollingStone: Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges and Stephen Stills will all perform at the… 10 minutes ago

WoahQueAwesome

Xavier Moreno RT @donnabrazile: Common, Billie Eilish, John Legend among Dem convention musical acts https://t.co/a3OH8k6K1P via @politico 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published
Pittsburgh Area Sending Delegates To DNC [Video]

Pittsburgh Area Sending Delegates To DNC

The Pittsburgh area is sending the oldest and one of the youngest delegates to the Democratic National Convention. KDKA's Jon Delano talked to both.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published
President Trump To Reportedly Visit Scranton Next Thursday [Video]

President Trump To Reportedly Visit Scranton Next Thursday

President Trump will reportedly visit Pennsylvania during the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published