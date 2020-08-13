Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News
Video Credit:
Billboard News
- Duration: 01:06s - Published
4 minutes ago
Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News
Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, John Legend and Billy Porter are just a few of the A-listers who will perform during next week's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
