2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 minute ago 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday Monday kicks off the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president. This year the DNC will be virtual and the events will only last two hours instead of the usual four. The DNC will air on Channel 13 at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay tuned for a special edition of 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.THIS YEAR THE D-N-C WILL BEVIRTUAL AND THE EVENTS WILLONLY LAST TWO HOURS INSTEAD OFTHE USUAL FOUR.TONIGHT'S THEME IS WE ARE THEPEOPLE.FORMER FIRST LADY MICHELLEOBAMA IS TODAY'S KEYNOTESPEAKER.SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS WILLALSO SPEAK VIRTUALLY.THE CHICKS, BILLIE EILISH, JOHNLEGEND ARE SET TO PERFORM.PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL OFFERCOUNTER PROGRAMING.TODAY HE'LL BE SPEAKING INMINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN.NEVADA'S FIRST LATINASENATOR--- YVANNA CANCELA---WILL BE ONE OF THE KEYNOTESPEAKERS AT THE DEMOCRATICCONVENTION TOMORROW.SHE WILL REPRESENT NEVADA ALONGSIDE 16 OTHER 'RISING STARS" OFTHE DEMOCRATIC PARTY .WE SPOKE WTH HER BEFORE THISIMPORTANT STEP IN HER CAREER."I'M SO HONORED TO BE PART OF AGROUP OF LEADERS THAT AREDOING INCREDIBLE ALL ACROSS THECOUNTY AND TO GET TO REPRESENTNEVADA IF GOING TO BE SOMETHINGSPECIAL FOR THE REST OF MYLIFE"CANCELA SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TOSEE MORE LOCAL LATINAS INPOSITIONS OF POWER.SHE HOPES THAT HER SPEECH MAYMOTIVATE OTHERS TO RUN FOROFFICE."THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION" WILL AIR RIGHT HEREON CHANNEL 13 AT 7 P.M.AFTER-- STAY TUNED FOR ASPECIAL EDITION OF 13 ACTIONNEWS AT 10 WHERE WILL BETALKING TO TOP NEVADA DEMOCRATSABOUT 20-20! AND THENAUGUST -24-TH THROUGH THE -27-TH WATCH 13 ACTION NEWS FORSPECIAL COVERAGE OF "THEREPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION"!PRESIDENT TRUMP'S YOUNGERBROTHER HAS DIED.