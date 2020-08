Democratic Convention kicks off day 2

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published 3 minutes ago

GEORGE IS IN WASHINGTON WITHMORE ON WHO WE ARE EXPECTED TOHEAR FROM TONIGHTDONALD TRUMP IS THE WRONGPRESIDENT FOR OUR COUNTRY.HE IS CLEARLY OVER HIS HEAD.NIGHT ONE OF THE DEMOCRATICCONVENTION IS OVER WITH FORMERFIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMAVIRTUALLY INSPIRING DEMOCRATSNATIONWIDE.REPUBLICANS WHO ARE SUPPORTINGBIDEN ALSO GETTING THEIR TIMEIN THE DIGITALSPOTLIGHT LIKE FORMER OHIOGOVERNOR JOHN KASICH.SOT I'M A LIFELONG REPUBLICANBUT THAT ATTACHMENT HOLDSSECOND PLACE TO MYRESPONSIBILITY TO MYCOUNTRY.SO WHAT SHOULD YOU LOOK FORTONIGHT?

DR JILL BIDEN, JOEBIDEN'S WIFE, WILL BERE-INTRODUCED TO THE NATION ASTHE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONWHO HAS SPOKEN AT CONVENTIONSSINCE WILL ALSO GET A CHANCE TOSPEAK THE THEME FOR TONIGHTWILL BE "LEADERSHIP MATTERS"BUT THE BIGGEST QUESTION MAYINVOLVE YOUR REMOTE AND THOSECONVENTION THIS WEEK IN THESAME WAY THEY DID IN PERSONALTERNATIVE FOR HIS SUPPORTERSBUT AS FOR DELEGATES WHO WERESUPPOSE TO BE IN MILWAUKEE THEYTELL US EVERYTHING IS JUST SOSOTTHAT'S THE OVERARCHING THEMEFROM DAY ONE IS THE LACK OFENERGY AND CAMARADERIE INWASHINGTON I'M JOE ST GEORGE.A NEVADAN WILL BE IN THESPOTLIGHT AT THE CONVENTIONTONIGHT.YVANNA CANCELA -- THE FIRSTLATINA STATE SENATOR IN NEVADA-- WILL BE FEATURED AS ONE OFTHE PARTY'S RISING STARS.SHE WILL BE DELIVERING AKEYNOTE SPEECH.CANCELA SAYS SHE WOULD LIKE TOSEE MORE LOCAL LATINAS INPOSITIONS OF POWER -- AND HOPESHER SPEECH MAY MOTIVE OTHERS TOBECOME ELECTED OFFICIALS AT ALOCAL, STATE OR NATIONAL LEVEL.AND YOU CAN WATCH NIGHT 2 OFTHE 'DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION'RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 13..STARTING AT 7 P-M.THEN STAY WITH US FOR A SPECIALAND THEN..AUGUST 24-TH THROUGH THE27-TH..WATCH 13 ACTION NEWS FORSPECIAL COVERAGE OF THEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION.MANY PEOPLE ARE WONDERING WHENTHEY WILL START RECIEVING THE