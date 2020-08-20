Global  
 

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s
Billie Eilish performed at the Democratic National Convention last night.

She used the opportunity to encourage her fans to vote and did not hold back when it came to Trump.

"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about." Billie also debuted her new song "My Future," performing it at an event for the first time.

Many artists are encouraging young people to register to vote as election day approaches.

Check your local dates for registration.


