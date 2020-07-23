Students Connecting With Peers & Life Lessons // Big Idea Project
The Big Idea Project is helping local students learn more and connect with eachother!
Visit BigIdeaProject.org to learn more
Charlotte Prep Admissions RT @CltPrepMSHead: Connecting students on our @CharlottePrep campus with their remote learning peers. https://t.co/09Zmw02tGr 1 day ago
Evan Kurtz Connecting students on our @CharlottePrep campus with their remote learning peers. https://t.co/09Zmw02tGr 2 days ago
EDGE Learning and Wellness Collegiate Community Don't let social and physical distancing hinder you from connecting with peers and helping your community. At EDGE… https://t.co/gBzpPs8K7M 2 days ago
Yvette Dupree RT @MaxineMarshEdS: MHS Programming Pathway students are actively engaged and connecting with teachers and peers on the first day back to v… 3 days ago
Maxine Marsh MHS Programming Pathway students are actively engaged and connecting with teachers and peers on the first day back… https://t.co/m5zYLXhfzQ 6 days ago
CCMES We are off to a great first day @CCMENELEY! Thank you families for sending students prepared with face coverings! S… https://t.co/UaS1eMzvXz 6 days ago
lissa 🌱🍃 Morale is low @UNM as the semester kicks off: learning environment is not as enjoyable and we miss connecting wit… https://t.co/YBduwFuIe0 6 days ago
Miss. Principe 👏Technology👏 I’ve been having a great time connecting with students online through @zoom_us this August 🎸. I helped… https://t.co/G6CdTmmn9X 1 week ago
This teen's in-class Zoom hack is probably a bad idea — but it's still pretty hilariousA college student is going viral thanks to her inadvisable — but hilarious — virtual class hack.The trick, shared by a TikToker named Emily Gordon, claims to help anyone pretend...like they’re..
Project Power Movie - Clip with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Big MistakeProject Power Movie Clip - Big Mistake - Plot synopsis: When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop..
Moon Dustbuster? NASA Calls on Students to Solve Lunar Dust ProblemNASA says lunar dust sticks to everything on the moon and can do serious damage to spacesuits, equipment, and even affect astronauts' lungs. So, they're asking university students for out-of-the-box..