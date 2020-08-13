WW2 Burma veteran recalls being left in jungle
John Hutchin, 95, fought with a special operations force, the Chindits, during the Burma campaign.
Chindits veteran recalls ‘impossible’ hardships of Burma campaignA veteran of the Second World War’s brutal Burma campaign has recalled how hesurvived tropical diseases, injury and jungle warfare 75 years on from the endof the conflict. John Hutchin, 96, joined..