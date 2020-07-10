Global  
 

Sci-fi superstore is a dream for comic book lovers

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:09s - Published
“The hobby just got out of hand.” TJ Johnson started collecting comic books when he was a kid.

His grandparents actually read them to learn English, and his hobby grew after serving in the military.

But it wasn’t until Johnson was laid off from the oil business, that he decided to turn his passion for fantasy into a full-time job.

This year Third Planet Sci-fi Superstore is celebrating 45 years of business in Houston, making it the oldest privately-owned comic book store in Texas.

It’s also one of the largest, with a massive store and warehouses housing half a million comic books and collectibles.

Third Planet is a paradise for comic book lovers, and many families with multiple generations of customers....

