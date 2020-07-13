Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair
Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair
Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return.
Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating.
That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University, reports CNN.
"The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend