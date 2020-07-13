Global  
 

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair

Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return.

Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating.

That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University, reports CNN.

"The ice sheet is now in this new dynamic state, where even if we went back to a climate that was more like what we had 20 or 30 years ago, we would still be pretty quickly losing mass," Ian Howat, co-author of the study and a professor at Ohio State University.

Warming Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return

Nearly 40 years of satellite data from Greenland shows that glaciers on the island have shrunk so...
