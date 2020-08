Several Organizations Offer To Organize 9/11 Light Tribute After Event's Cancellation CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:36s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:36s - Published Several Organizations Offer To Organize 9/11 Light Tribute After Event's Cancellation The 9/11 Memorial and Museum has canceled the Tribute In Light display this year amid coronavirus concerns, but it looks like others may help the bright light soar into the sky; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this