Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

uk coronavirus vaccine

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
uk coronavirus vaccine
uk coronavirus vaccine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus vaccine is showing positive results at the university of kentucky.

It hasn't been tested in patients yet...but as abc 36's bobbi mcswine tells us...the professor spearheading the project, has high hopes.

"i'm optomisitc.

I think most people are."

Jerry woodward...a professor of microbiology and immunology at the university of kentucky... says he's been working with a biotech company to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

But the partnership didn't start out that way.

"we've mainly been working on the vaccine in the context of cancer."

Woodward says they've tested mice.

Like any good vaccine...he says it improved the mice's antibodies.

But what he's really impressed with...is the mice's t-cell response...he says it's rare for a vaccine to improve the body's response in that area..

"so we're hopeful that this will be a useful vaccine to include among the many that are probably going to be out there for use."

Though woodward is confident the vaccine will be effective...he says this health crisis can't be tackled alone.

"this is a global pandemic.

We need a global response.

This is too big for any one vaccine company or even country to do on their own."

There has been buzz vaccines will come out before the year ends...woordward says he agrees...but it takes a lot more than just producing the cure.

"of course that's what they show in the movies about pandemics.

As soon as the scientist discovers the vaccine, the movie's over.

That's really not the way it's gonna happen.".

A major hurdle will be getting people to take the vaccine.

Woordward says he hopes everyone does.

"try not to fall victim to conspiracy theories and misinformation that is always out there."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

###### weather animation short weather a man is dead after a wreck in letcher




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus, Vaccines, And Catholic Ethics

Coronavirus, Vaccines, And Catholic Ethics By Matt Hadro Production for a new coronavirus vaccine is speeding along, but if one is developed...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Russia becomes world's first state to register vaccine against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the first vaccine against coronavirus....
PRAVDA - Published

Putin Says Russia Has A Coronavirus Vaccine, His Daughter Inoculated

Putin Says Russia Has A Coronavirus Vaccine, His Daughter Inoculated (RFE/RL) -- President Vladimir Putin said a coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia has been approved...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vitamin Boost [Video]

Vitamin Boost

As research and work continues on a vaccine for coronavirus, people are looking for ways to stay healthy.

Credit: WCBIPublished
US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free [Video]

US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free

US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:44Published
Novavax Jumps 13% After UK Deal For 60 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine [Video]

Novavax Jumps 13% After UK Deal For 60 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine

On Friday, shares of Novavax leaped as much as 13.3%. It comes after Novavax finalized a deal with the UK to supply 60 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine. The biotech company didn't..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:23Published