uk coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine is showing positive results at the university of kentucky.

It hasn't been tested in patients yet...but as abc 36's bobbi mcswine tells us...the professor spearheading the project, has high hopes.

"i'm optomisitc.

I think most people are."

Jerry woodward...a professor of microbiology and immunology at the university of kentucky... says he's been working with a biotech company to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

But the partnership didn't start out that way.

"we've mainly been working on the vaccine in the context of cancer."

Woodward says they've tested mice.

Like any good vaccine...he says it improved the mice's antibodies.

But what he's really impressed with...is the mice's t-cell response...he says it's rare for a vaccine to improve the body's response in that area..

"so we're hopeful that this will be a useful vaccine to include among the many that are probably going to be out there for use."

Though woodward is confident the vaccine will be effective...he says this health crisis can't be tackled alone.

"this is a global pandemic.

We need a global response.

This is too big for any one vaccine company or even country to do on their own."

There has been buzz vaccines will come out before the year ends...woordward says he agrees...but it takes a lot more than just producing the cure.

"of course that's what they show in the movies about pandemics.

As soon as the scientist discovers the vaccine, the movie's over.

That's really not the way it's gonna happen.".

A major hurdle will be getting people to take the vaccine.

Woordward says he hopes everyone does.

"try not to fall victim to conspiracy theories and misinformation that is always out there."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

