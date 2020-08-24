Tippecanoe County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, August 31, that 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 897 new covid-19 cases across the state.

That's according to the indiana state department of health.

More than 94- thousand hoosiers have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus across indiana.

None of those deaths are reported in the wlfi viewing area.

Locally - tippecanoe county has 14 new cases.

Clinton county has six new cases - and one more case is reported in benton county.

For a county by county breakdown - head over to wlfi dot com.

A vaccine for covid-19 could be available sooner than expected.

The fda is