CDC says almost all COVID-19 deaths were from underlying conditions
More than 25 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide.
The CDC now says almost all of the people who died from COVID-19 in the US had underlying health conditions.
THE C-D-C NOW SAYS ALMOST ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO DIED FROM COVID-19 IN THE U-S HAD UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS. ACCORDING TO THE NEW REPORT... ONLY SIX-PERCENT OF DEATHS... HAVE COVID-19 LISTED AS THE ONLY CAUSE. 94-PERCENT OF PATIENTS HAD OTHER HEALTH CONDITIONS--THE C-D-C SAYS - SOME OF THE MOST COMMON... INCLUDE INFLUENZA, RESPIRATORY FAILURE, PNEUMONIA, DIABETES AND HEART FAILURE. ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY-- THE U-S- HAS THE HIGHEST TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES RIGHT NOW- AT NEARLY 6 MILLION.