CDC says almost all COVID-19 deaths were from underlying conditions

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s
More than 25 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide.

The CDC now says almost all of the people who died from COVID-19 in the US had underlying health conditions.

THE C-D-C NOW SAYS ALMOST ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO DIED FROM COVID-19 IN THE U-S HAD UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS. ACCORDING TO THE NEW REPORT... ONLY SIX-PERCENT OF DEATHS... HAVE COVID-19 LISTED AS THE ONLY CAUSE. 94-PERCENT OF PATIENTS HAD OTHER HEALTH CONDITIONS--THE C-D-C SAYS - SOME OF THE MOST COMMON... INCLUDE INFLUENZA, RESPIRATORY FAILURE, PNEUMONIA, DIABETES AND HEART FAILURE. ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY-- THE U-S- HAS THE HIGHEST TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES RIGHT NOW- AT NEARLY 6 MILLION.




Julies_Mom

ShortStuff It amazes me that people are more upset about the fact that only 6% of COVID deaths didn’t involve at least 2 or 3… https://t.co/hTvZZSyVTQ 35 minutes ago

EUSaveTC

Save the Children EU News🗞️ “We all need to spend billions to get the #vaccine out to save the trillions that the economic damage is doi… https://t.co/VEkCNA1wRq 4 hours ago

eddiedevine49

eddie devine RT @UnisonDave: Care homes in Scotland were hit hardest by coronavirus, with a proportionately higher number affected and a higher % of dea… 6 hours ago

ZachsORoutdoors

Zach Urness This isn't a bombshell. Almost every fatality I've seen reported in OR comes with the phrase underlying health cond… https://t.co/4cGVA94wQA 7 hours ago

UnisonDave

Dave Watson Care homes in Scotland were hit hardest by coronavirus, with a proportionately higher number affected and a higher… https://t.co/GLWYZjiEkK 7 hours ago

oscaron

Oscaron ☕ 🧐 And if a large quantity of the population have 'underlying conditions', it still makes it fucking deadly. Almost a… https://t.co/2r0PRqjdUZ 7 hours ago

di67029

[email protected] RT @FernandoAmandi: CDC dropped bombshell news that blows the Covid-19 narrative out of the water. CDC shows how many who died from COVID h… 14 hours ago

deb2nine

WWII daughter RT @Gettingtrump: the deaths tracking almost identical with H1N1 which had 60 million infected and 12,000 deaths. Somebody has been lying… 15 hours ago


