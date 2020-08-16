Global  
 

OHA: 302 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
5" thank you for joining us im jillian smukler.

Lets get right into our coronavirus coverage tonight.

After governor brown's stern warning yesterday -- many are speaking out tonight about how exactly they plan on doing*more to fight the spread of covid-19 -- to avoid a potential second shutdown.

We'll hear from a local police department and the association of oregon counties about the call to step up*their efforts -- in just a moment.

But first -- lets break down the latest numbers.

Oregon reported 302 new covid-19 cases today.

This brings our statewide total to 24 thousand seven hundred and ten.

Covid-19 claimed three more lives in oregon -- raising our death toll to 417 tonight.

The first is a 60 year old man in marion county -- and its still unknown if he had underlying conditions.

The second is a*37 year old woman in multnomah county with no underlying conditions.

And the third is a 98 year old woman in yamhill county who had underlying conditions.

Closer to home now --- four out of the five counties in our viewing area saw new cases today.

Benton county reported five new ones.

Coos and linn counties both reported 3.

Lane county reported five new ones today.

And douglas county saw no new cases today.

3 people there are currently




