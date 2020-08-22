Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of August 31st

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida as of August 31st

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of August 31st

The Florida Department of Health is reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since June.

There are over 1,800 new cases, and that brings the total number of cases to more than 623,400.

THESE ISSUES PROMPTED WIDESPREADCOMPLAINTS AND ADDED TOPOLITICAL PRESSURE ON GOVERNORDESANTIS.THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHIS REPORTING THE LOWEST NUMBEROF NEW COVID-19 CASES SINCEJUNE.THERE ARE OVER 18-HUNDRED NEWCASES... BRINGING THE TOTALNUMBER OF CASES TO MORE THAN620-THOUSAND.AND THE STATE ALSO REPORTED 68NEW DEATHS.THE NUMBER OF DEATHS HAS REACHEDMORE THAN 11-THOUSAND.IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, LEE COUNTYHAS THE MOST CASES WITH MORETHAN 18-THOUSAND REPOR




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Reports 4,300 New Coronavirus Cases, 106 Virus Deaths On Saturday

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,300 new cases and 106 coronavirus deaths on Saturday.
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

NanoNan03223724

Nano Nano Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months https://t.co/rXPkVQDa7p 1 hour ago

SGSA_UCF

SGSA_UCF Updated number of #COVID19 cases for the University of Central Florida, through August 29th. These numbers reflect… https://t.co/7wo1uDVFD3 2 hours ago

atalknut

B Citizen RT @MaggieJordanACN: As of Friday, August 28, the increase in new cases since June 3, date on which Florida local officials allowed bars to… 2 hours ago

MaggieJordanACN

Maggie Jordan As of Friday, August 28, the increase in new cases since June 3, date on which Florida local officials allowed bars… https://t.co/PF3QCFqx1X 3 hours ago

TribuneAgency

Tribune Content Agency “Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months” by @DavidFleshler from @SunSentinel https://t.co/hQS4cna0Ez 5 hours ago

EvelynT56526319

Evelyn Travis RT @smtravis: Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months https://t.co/RqfIQmKZO4 5 hours ago

smtravis

Scott Travis Florida reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months https://t.co/RqfIQmKZO4 5 hours ago

gonzo_30531

Dawn PurcellMusgrave 1,885 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida; 68 new deaths reported https://t.co/k7qm6p68Ow 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Desantis COVID-19 update [Video]

Governor Desantis COVID-19 update

Governor Desantis gives an update on the states response to COVID-19

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published
Florida Coronavirus Cases At A Glance [Video]

Florida Coronavirus Cases At A Glance

Florida reports lowest number of new cases since June

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Lee Schools Superintendent discusses school nurse shortage ahead of return to schools [Video]

Lee Schools Superintendent discusses school nurse shortage ahead of return to schools

Dr. Greg Adkins says he would much rather have one dedicated school nurse per school. But Lee County, like the rest of the state and nation, is experiencing a shortage. He explains how the district has..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 04:10Published