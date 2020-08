Lynn RT @CatSilverTV : JUST IN: Managers for the #GrizzlyCreekFire say Hanging Lake appears to be ok, for now. The fire burned through the area y… 1 hour ago

Dawn Donahue RT @KellyCBS4 : A bit of good news from #USFS on the #GrizzlyCreekFire : "Vegetation around the #HangingLake cliffs was not impacted by the f… 1 hour ago