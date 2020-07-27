74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the national flag at Congress party's headquarters on Independence Day. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
On the occasion of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at National War Memorial. President Kovind was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
CM Hemant Soren paid homage to the journalist on Aug 14. The journalist died by hanging himself at his residence on Aug 13. He used his bed sheet to hang himself. According to his wife, he was under stress from the past 4-5 days. CM Soren said, "It's a great loss. We are with his family in this time of sorrow. Investigation would happen, if necessary."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched 'Mukhyamantri Shramik Yojana' in Ranchi on Aug 14. The scheme is started for unskilled labourers of urban areas. CM Soren said, "Almost 5 lakh family will get benefit through it."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 12 talked about farm loan waiver. He said, "Department is working on issue of farmers loan very soon we will take decision". He also informed that the state government is taking step for betterment of players in state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 27. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Indonesian Defence Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do