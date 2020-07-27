Global  
 

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

74th Independence Day: Jharkhand CM Soren hoists tricolour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi.

He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event.

India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.

