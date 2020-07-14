U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:59s - Published 16 minutes ago

The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation.

[ NFA ] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda .

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew into Warsaw on Saturday (August 15) to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two leaders are expected to sign an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two countries.

Earlier this week the Polish Defence Minister attended military training exercises of U.S. and Polish soldiers in the northwest of Poland, ahead of signing.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (BL-AI-CH-IH-K) “Based on Polish-U.S. cooperation, Drawsko-Pomorskie military training area will turn into the centre for combat training, one of the most advanced and developed centres in Europe, because the Polish government cares about the safety of our nation” The agreement will establish a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland and deploy around 1,000 additional U.S. troops there.