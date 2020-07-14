U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew into Warsaw on Saturday (August 15) to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
The two leaders are expected to sign an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two countries.
Earlier this week the Polish Defence Minister attended military training exercises of U.S. and Polish soldiers in the northwest of Poland, ahead of signing.
Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (BL-AI-CH-IH-K) “Based on Polish-U.S. cooperation, Drawsko-Pomorskie military training area will turn into the centre for combat training, one of the most advanced and developed centres in Europe, because the Polish government cares about the safety of our nation” The agreement will establish a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland and deploy around 1,000 additional U.S. troops there.
Demonstrators turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday to protest anti-LGBT movement. These views are being promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters. “You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at a protest in Warsaw that drew thousands. Most wore masks for the coronavirus pandemic as well, according to reports at HuffPost. Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Thousands of photos lifted from alleged Syrian torture chambers by a whistleblowing army photographer codenamed 'Caesar' have given hope to hundreds of families looking for lost loved ones. Adam Reed reports.
Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event already scheduled to be played without spectators. Adam Reed reports.
The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.