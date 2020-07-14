Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:59s - Published
U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation.

Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew into Warsaw on Saturday (August 15) to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The two leaders are expected to sign an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the two countries.

Earlier this week the Polish Defence Minister attended military training exercises of U.S. and Polish soldiers in the northwest of Poland, ahead of signing.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (BL-AI-CH-IH-K) “Based on Polish-U.S. cooperation, Drawsko-Pomorskie military training area will turn into the centre for combat training, one of the most advanced and developed centres in Europe, because the Polish government cares about the safety of our nation” The agreement will establish a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland and deploy around 1,000 additional U.S. troops there.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: Pompeo

 The US and India share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he greeted Indians on the occasion of their..
IndiaTimes

U.N. votes not to extend arms embargo against Iran

 U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo slammed the vote in a statement, calling it "inexcusable."
CBS News

Letting Iran Arms Embargo Expire Is "Nuts", Says Mike Pompeo

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged an extension to a UN arms embargo on Iran, saying it would be "nuts" to let it expire. ......
WorldNews

‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & Huawei

 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s push to limit his country’s contacts with Russian and Chinese firms and..
WorldNews

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Desperate state of Bulgaria reflects poorly on EU principles

 The rule-of-law crisis that has convulsed the European Union in recent years has mainly focused on “democratic back-sliding” in Hungary and Poland ,as ruling..
WorldNews
Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests [Video]

Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests

Demonstrators turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday to protest anti-LGBT movement. These views are being promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters. “You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at a protest in Warsaw that drew thousands. Most wore masks for the coronavirus pandemic as well, according to reports at HuffPost. Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Calls for EU to impose sanctions on Belarus after disputed elections

 The EU is facing calls to impose sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko after a violent police crackdown on demonstrators in cities across Belarus following..
WorldNews

Andrzej Duda Andrzej Duda Polish politician, President of Poland

Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win [Video]

Polish gay activists' fears after Duda vote win

For Jakub Kwiecinski and Dawid Mycek, Polish gay couple and LGBT activists, the election win of incumbent president Andrzej Duda comes with fear and disappointment. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

National Futures Association

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH [Video]

Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly interrupted by the Secret Service moments after his coronavirus news conference began, to later come back to the podium to say there had been a shooting outside the White House fence. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks [Video]

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat [Video]

Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Gloria Tso reports.N

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Warsaw Warsaw Capital of Poland

Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern [Video]

Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern

Human rights experts are calling on Warsaw to change course – and on the European Union to toughen up.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:18Published

Mariusz Błaszczak Mariusz Błaszczak Polish politician


Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Hope of closure for Syrians with missing relatives [Video]

Hope of closure for Syrians with missing relatives

Thousands of photos lifted from alleged Syrian torture chambers by a whistleblowing army photographer codenamed 'Caesar' have given hope to hundreds of families looking for lost loved ones. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event already scheduled to be played without spectators. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Islamic State jailbreak in Afghanistan kills 24 [Video]

Islamic State jailbreak in Afghanistan kills 24

A gun battle between Islamic State fighters and Afghan security forces raged at a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, after a mass jailbreak. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany [Video]

Pentagon details troop withdraw from Germany

The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of them in Europe to address poterntial tensions with Russia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Drawsko Pomorskie Drawsko Pomorskie Place in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland


You Might Like


Tweets about this