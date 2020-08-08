Global  
 

People of Minsk bid farewell to protester killed in post-election unrest

Thousands of Belarusians gathered to pay tribute to the memory of a man who died during protests following last week's presidential election.

They came to the place where Alexander Taraikovsky died.View on euronews

Pro-democracy protests grow in Belarus after disputed election

 In Belarus, workers from state-run factories joined thousands of people on the streets for a fifth day of protests over disputed election results. There's been..
Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow

 MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations across Belarus after a disputed presidential election as they..
Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctions

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have slammed Minsk over its handling of post-presidential election protests and..
Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

 Minsk, Belarus (CNN)Several people who were detained for participating in mass protests in Belarus this week allege that the country's security forces beat,..
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Belarus president cuts off internet amid widespread protests

 As he fights for his political survival, Alexander Lukashenko has taken a big gamble by cutting off the internet across most of Belarus. Belarusians seeking to..
Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya’s Campaign Chief Detained in Minsk

 MINSK (Sputnik) - Maria Moroz, the head of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office, was detained in Minsk on Saturday, the..
