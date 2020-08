Bollywood celebs wish Happy Independence Day Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Bollywood celebs wish Happy Independence Day As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Thursday, a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Anupam Kher took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this