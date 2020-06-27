Watch: Chennai artist paints Mahatma Gandhi's huge portrait using coffee powder

Global  
 

A Chennai artist has attempted to enter Guinness World Records.

Shiva Raman painted Mahatma Gandhi's portrait using coffee powder.

He painted Gandhiji's portrait covering 2,020 square feet area.

Raman started painting at 6 am on August 14 and finished his work at 6 am on August 15.

The artist works as a faculty member of arts at Hindustan International School in Guindy.

Raman art aims at promoting patriotism on occasion of Independence Day.

India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15.

This year, curtailed celebrations were planned in view of Covid pandemic.

Security was tightened at borders and across the national capital.

Additional cops were also deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

