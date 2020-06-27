Watch: Chennai artist paints Mahatma Gandhi's huge portrait using coffee powder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day.
Around 40 police personnel of Chennai have donate blood for the plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. Chennai Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said, "Other personnel who have recovered from COVID19 also willing to donate plasma." State Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar was also present during the noble work.
A 25-year old Illayaram Sekar attempted to break the Guinness World Records of solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik's cubes in 2:17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik's cubes solved underwater in 2014.
CNN reports three-time Paralympian and six-time Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen died earlier this week. The 60-year-old passed while attempting a solo row from Los Angeles to Honolulu. Madsen had been alone at sea for 60 days. The US Coast Guard discovered her body late Monday night, several hours after she last made contact with anyone. A paraplegic, Madsen was a beloved advocate for both LGBTQ and disability rights. Madsen served as a Marine in her 20s when she injured her back.
National Centre for Ageing in Chennai has been turned into a 750-bedded COVID hospital. Fully-equipped hospital is set to open today in Guindy area. It is likely to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Several beds in the hospital are fitted with oxygen and ventilators. To ease patients' stress level, hospital authorities has build special rooms consisting of library, yoga centre. Over 20,000 active cases exist in Tamil Nadu's capital.
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present in the dinner party. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when soldiers hoisted the national flag. At the Attari-Wagah border, ITBP DG SS Deswal hoisted the flag. At India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri, West Bengal, sweets were shared by BSF personnel. The soldiers shared sweets with BGB personnel. India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
The Airports Authority of India celebrated 74th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour in the capital New Delhi on Sunday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by chairman of the Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh at the new ATC tower building. Proper social distancing norms were followed throughout the ceremony that was dedicated towards fighting against the pandemic with full might. In his address, Chairman Arvind Singh talked about the efficiency with which the Airports Authority of India delivered its duties during the pandemic. On the occasion, saplings were also planted in the premises of NATS complex to send a message of environment conservation. The programme was webcasted live for employees owing to the restrictions on mass gathering. On the eve of Independence Day, the premises of the Air Traffic Control complex in New Delhi shined bright with the tricolour. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by hoisting the National flag at all airports across the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urge people to donate oximeters in villages to support rural areas amid coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal, in his press briefing on Independence Day, shared a few tips on Covid-19 containment and treatment. The Delhi CM said home-isolation has helped Delhi in tackling Coronavirus. Kejriwal urged people to come out and take responsibility as Covid-19 spreads in rural India. Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to support villages and provide oximeters to those who need it. Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to lack of oxygen. "My appeal to people is to donate to AAP as many oximeters as possible so that every AAP worker can take the responsibility of his village to measure the oxygen level of people who have fever or breathlessness. We can save the lives of people through oximeters," he said. The chief minister also advised states to implement Delhi's home isolation model that can help in their battle against coronavirus.
Ahead of country's 74th Independence Day, artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore painted images of freedom fighters on small batteries. Artist Raja painted images of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose,..