Firefighters Continue To Battle Massive Lake Hughes Fire; Structures Remain Threatened

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Firefighters continue to battle the massive fire in the Lake Hughes area.

Amy Johnson reports.

