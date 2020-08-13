Firefighters Continue To Battle Massive Lake Hughes Fire; Structures Remain Threatened
Firefighters continue to battle the massive fire in the Lake Hughes area.
Amy Johnson reports.
Evacuations Still In Place As Stubborn Lake Fire Burns Near Lake HughesFirefighters Friday continued to contend with the 11,000-acre wildfire burning near Lake Hughes which has destroyed several homes and forced dozens of people to flee.
