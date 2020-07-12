Global  
 

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out.

City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss.

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Dembele's late double knocks Man City out of Champions League

 Manchester City's Champions League dream is over for another year as Lyon stun Pep Guardiola's side to reach the semi-finals.
BBC News

Man City v Lyon

 Man City boss Pep Guardiola hopes his side's domestic cup success will help them when they face Lyon in the last eight of the reformatted Champions League.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a special moment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. City face Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at Sporting Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Champions League: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to miss Lyon quarter-final

 Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday through injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News

Late drama, a big shock, glorious chaos and a real sitter - four nights of football madness

 How did the Champions League quarter-finals go? There were memorable storylines in each one.
BBC News

‘Historic humiliation’: Spanish press reacts to Barca drubbing

 The Spanish press reported on a night of “shame” and “humiliation” for Barcelona and claimed there was no way back for boss Quique Setién following..
WorldNews

Sunday's gossip column - Man City in 'pole position' to sign Messi

 Manchester City confident of attracting Messi, Foster wanted by Chelsea and Everton, Gabriel to leave Lille, plus more.
BBC News

A former Man Utd misfit and no pressure - why Man City should fear Lyon

 Do Lyon have a chance of beating Manchester City? And if so, how? BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast team take a look.
BBC News

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales [Video]

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales

Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Lisbon Lisbon Capital of Portugal

Recovery or separation for Messi as Barcelona face up to change

 MADRID: 's body language said it all as were sent into full-blown meltdown in their historic quarter-final humiliation at the hands of on Friday. He could only..
WorldNews
Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich [Video]

Barcelona players booed by fans after 8-2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich

Barcelona players were greeted with booing as they arrived at their hotel in Lisbon following an 8-2 demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour [Video]

Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Pep Guardiola hits the deck in disbelief after Raheem Sterling misses open goal from six yards as Man City crash out of Champions League to Lyon

Pep Guardiola crashed to the ground after Raheem Sterling missed an open goal in Man City's 3-1 defeat to Lyon.
talkSPORT - Published

Man City boss Pep Guardiola accused of trying to be too clever as tactical gamble backfires against Lyon

Former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair believes Pep Guardiola tries to be too clever in the Champions League.
talkSPORT - Published

Champions League: Pep Guardiola not looking to 'find excuses' for Man City exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he and his club are not looking to "find excuses" for their Champions League exit.
BBC Sport - Published


Pep: Man City players are 'sad'

Pep: Man City players are 'sad'

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players are down following their 3-1 defeat to Lyon in their Champions League quarter-final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
Pep: We was not good enough

Pep: We was not good enough

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City side did not do enough to go through to the Champions League semi-finals after their 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published
Mills: Questions will be asked of Pep

Mills: Questions will be asked of Pep

Former Man City defender Danny Mills says Pep Guardiola got his team selection wrong during the 3-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published