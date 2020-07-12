Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out.

City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss.

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.