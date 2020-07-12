Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.
Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.
Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.
Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the break by Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte helped City return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.Meanwhile Watford’s defeat means they could still suffer relegation on the final day of the season at Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.
