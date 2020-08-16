Find Your Voice Movie - Adam Saunders, Keisha Castle-Hughes

Plot synopsis: E wants to write a hit song, but he is a rapper with nothing original to say.

Roaming the streets of Sydney, he searches for the meaning of life, running into some seedy characters while trying to find himself.

He ends up going on an adventure to learn about his cultural roots but meets a mysterious girl who upends his life so that E must hit rock bottom before he can find his voice.

Director Chris Herd Writers Chris Herd Actors Adam Saunders, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jeff Kober, Sarah Bishop, Tama Lundon, Michael Long, Danielle Hayes Genre Drama, Musical, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 29 minutes