NYC PBA Endorses President Trump For Re-Election

The New York City Police Benevolent Association has endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Union leaders say law and order need to be restored, but African-American officers say the endorsement will make their jobs even harder; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

