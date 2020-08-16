S.O.S. Survive or Sacrifice Movie

S.O.S.

Survive or Sacrifice Movie trailer - Two sisters are reunited on a Mediterranean Island.

One of them meets a group of locals and agrees to an exciting ride on a hot air balloon.

But disaster strikes and the balloon is carried far out to sea.

Their cell phones out of range, and the balloon running out of gas, Kate and her friends are battling for their lives.

Meanwhile, back on land, the younger sister has become an unwanted "material witness" to a crime and matters take a dramatic twist.