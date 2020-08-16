There Was Always Sun Shining Someplace movie (1981)

There Was Always Sun Shining Someplace movie trailer (1981) - Plot synopsis: Praised by the national press, this compelling film chronicles the rich history of the Negro Baseball Leagues that flourished before Jackie Robinson integrated the major leagues in 1947.

The exploits of these talented athletes and the times when baseball was a segregated sport are vividly brought to life.

There Was Always Sun Shining Someplace contains rare historical footage showing the ballplayers as they traveled the backroads of America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America.

It is an unforgettable journey.

Narrated by James Earl Jones and winner of national and international awards, this documentary features interviews with baseball Hall of Famers Satchel Paige, James ‘Cool Papa’ Bell, Buck Leonard, Judy Johnson, Monte Irvin and Ray Dandridge.

Craig Davidson is an acclaimed documentarian and baseball historian.