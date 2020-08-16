Mass brawl breaks out between far-right and anti-fascist groups in Stone Mountain

Far-right groups clashed with anti-fascists at Stone Mountain in the US state of Georgia on Saturday (August 15th).

Various right-wing groups were planning to converge at the Confederate monument in Stone Mountain Park but when they found the park closed, took to the streets.

Anti-fascists had also gathered there and a large brawl broke out between the opposing sides.