Mass brawl breaks out between far-right and anti-fascist groups in Stone Mountain
Mass brawl breaks out between far-right and anti-fascist groups in Stone Mountain
Far-right groups clashed with anti-fascists at Stone Mountain in the US state of Georgia on Saturday (August 15th).
Various right-wing groups were planning to converge at the Confederate monument in Stone Mountain Park but when they found the park closed, took to the streets.
Anti-fascists had also gathered there and a large brawl broke out between the opposing sides.
