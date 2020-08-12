Coronavirus: India records more than 63,000 cases in 24 hours, death toll nears 50 thousand|Oneindia

Global  
 

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus pandemic, India recorded over 63,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 25.89 lakh cases the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

While about 18.62 lakh people have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 71.91 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 71.6 per cent.Third worst-affected by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil - India has been reporting a higher daily surge in caseload for the past 12 days, according to the World Health Organization data and has reported over 49,000 Covid-linked deaths so far.


