Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel completes record-breaking Channel crossing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel has completed a record-breaking crossing ofthe English Channel, landing in Calais, France, just before 7am on Sunday.

The35-year-old Australian took 10 hours and 40 minutes to make her 35th Channelcrossing after leaving Abbot’s Cliff beach near Folkestone on Saturdayevening.

The 21-mile trip means Ms McCardel moves to second on the list of themost Channel swims, passing the men’s record of 34 held by British athleteKevin Murphy.

