'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada.

The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday.

The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service.

No injuries have been reported.

Pic.twitter.com/iDTWzXo7Y8 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 16, 2020 “Fire behavior is extreme, and a smoke column will be visible throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno,” Forest Service officials warned Saturday.