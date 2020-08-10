Schumer demands Senate probe postal service

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s
U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Senate to return to session for the purpose of grilling the U.S. Postmaster General.

